Arkansas State baseball falls to Missouri in midweek matchup

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 16-1 contest to Mizzou Tuesday evening at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo. With the loss, the Red Wolves fall to 11-6 on the season while Mizzou improves to 10-5.
A five-run third inning powered the Tigers when Josh Holt singled to first base which was followed by a Clayton Peterson single to shortstop who then stole for second which pushed Holt home for an unearned run. Chad McDaniel continued the upsurge when he singled to centerfield for Luke Mann and Chris Cornelius to score before Mark Vierling grounded out to the pitcher for a sacrifice RBI to score McDaniel.
The squad scored its only run in the third inning when Jacob Jablonski reached on a single to center field then Tyler Duncan followed with a double to right field to put himself into scoring position. A Drew Tipton single to center field brought in Jablonski for the Red Wolves to take 1-0 lead over Mizzou.
Tyler Duncan and Jablonski each registered a hit for the Red Wolves, while Tipton added a hit and an RBI. Mizzou extended its advantage 7-1, in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run homerun to left field by Kameron Misner. Ortiz finished the mid-week match two-for-three with an RBI while Misner finished one-for-two collecting two RBIs. The Tigers continued their shootout in the seventh inning when Cornelius singled to left bringing Peterson and Mann home. Cornelius finished two-for-four and three RBIs while McDaniel finished two-for-three with three RBIs.
The Red Wolves will return to action Wednesday, March 13 to conclude its mid-week series against Mizzou. The first pitch for the series finale is set for 4 p.m. at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
