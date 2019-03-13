Arkansas State men fall to South Alabama in 1st Round of Sun Belt Tournament

“I want to commend South Alabama for the way they played, especially in the second half,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “ I think Richie Riley is doing an excellent job with his team, obviously they are very talented. With that said, I don’t think we played our best game. They shot the ball real well and I think we were late on rotations, and obviously we didn’t shoot it as well as we could. Hats off to them, I wish them and all the teams playing this weekend the best of luck in New Orleans. I wish we would’ve been there.”