Arkansas State not renewing contract of women’s basketball coach Brian Boyer

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State announced Wednesday afternoon that longtime women’s basketball coach Brian Boyer would not be returning to the program.
The Red Wolves were 12-18 in the 2018-19 campaign, falling in the 1st Round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said the following in a statement:
“We want to thank Brian for his many years of service and contributions to not only our women’s basketball program, but also Arkansas State University. He is an active and well-respected member of the community, and he has been a loyal employee here at Arkansas State. In addition, he helped countless amounts of young ladies graduate and become strong alumni of Arkansas State University. We wish him the best moving forward.”
Brian is the longest tenured and winningest head coach in the history of the A-State women’s basketball program. In 20 seasons in Jonesboro, he led the Indians/Red Wolves to 7 WNIT appearances and two Sun Belt regular season championships (2013-14, 2015-16).
