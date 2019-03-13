HS baseball/softball roundup (3/12)

When you have a pair of Division 1 commits battling it out on the bump, you should expect plenty of strikeouts. Jonesboro ace Zane Ryne Neves (Arkansas) and West Memphis hurler Price Watson (Memphis) certainly delivered early in their Tuesday doubleheader.
The Hurricane would sweep the 5A East opener 8-0 and 11-5.
More baseball and softball scores are below
HS Baseball (3/12)
Jonesboro 11, West Memphis 5
Nettleton 15, Greene County Tech 11
Nettleton 10, Greene County Tech 4
Valley View 11, Batesville 1
Pocahontas 1, Brookland 0
Westside 14, Blytheville 3
Tuckerman 8, Palestine-Wheatley 3
Hillcrest 8, Ridgefield Christian 3
Walnut Ridge 9, Corning 4
Rivercrest 13, Riverside 12
Salem 15, Rector 0
Piggott 15, Osceola 3
Cave City 12, Cedar Ridge 0
EPC 6, Cross County 3
Southside 13, Highland 3
Newport 12, Riverview 1
BIC 7, Sloan-Hendrix 4
Gosnell 12, Trumann 6
Manila 12, Hoxie 0
McCrory 8, Barton 4
Midland 9, Mt. Vernon-Enola 3
HS Softball (3/12)
Jonesboro 15, West Memphis 0
Jonesboro 20, West Memphis 0
Valley View 11, Batesville 0
Westside 14, Blytheville 1
Greene County Tech 7, Nettleton 1
Greene County Tech 10, Nettleton 0
Marion 9, Searcy 3
Marion 12, Searcy 6
Bald Knob 11, Wynne 6
Brookland 11, Pocahontas 1
Gosnell 15, Hoxie 0
Melbourne 15, Hillcrest 0
Melbourne 6, Hillcrest 1
Rivercrest 12, Corning 0
BIC 16, Sloan-Hendrix 6
Cedar Ridge 9, Cave City 5
EPC 17, Cross County 1
McCrory 15, Barton 0
Walnut Ridge 13, Manila 4
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.