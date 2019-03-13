JPD asking for help in search for subject

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are hoping to get help from the public in identifying two subjects seen in a photo of a possible debit card theft.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the male subject seen in the photo was wearing a mask while the female passenger was in plain view.
Authorities believe the pair were in an older-model Subaru Forrester.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant at 870-935-5562.
