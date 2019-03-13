Kjerstad goes 4-for-4, #10 Arkansas one-hits Western Illinois

Kole Ramage, Jacob Kostyshock, Kevin Kopps and Matt Cronin all followed Wicklander, working one inning each and striking out six while walking only two. Arkansas’ (13-2) pitching staff has been nearly unhittable over the last three weeks, striking out 10 or more in eight of the last nine games. Over that same stretch, the starters have struck out 63 batters and walked only 10.