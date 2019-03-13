Kjerstad goes 4-for-4, #10 Arkansas one-hits Western Illinois

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
For the second-straight game, the 10th-ranked Arkansas baseball team pitched a shutout, giving up only one hit to Western Illinois Tuesday night and winning 8-0 at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Freshman left-hander Patrick Wicklander, making his second consecutive midweek start, matched his season-high five innings pitched and eight strikeouts, while giving up just one hit. Over his last 12 innings going back to Feb. 27 against Memphis, Wicklander has struck out 21 and given up only three hits.
Kole Ramage, Jacob Kostyshock, Kevin Kopps and Matt Cronin all followed Wicklander, working one inning each and striking out six while walking only two. Arkansas’ (13-2) pitching staff has been nearly unhittable over the last three weeks, striking out 10 or more in eight of the last nine games. Over that same stretch, the starters have struck out 63 batters and walked only 10.
On the offensive side, the Razorbacks produced at least one run in six different innings and got home runs from Casey Martin and Heston Kjerstad. Kjerstad completed a perfect 4-for-4 game at the plate and fell a double short of the cycle, while Martin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Kjerstad tripled in his first at-bat, his first triple of his career, and then singled in the fifth before hitting his opposite-field home run in the seventh. He had the opportunity to complete the cycle in the eighth but singled through the right side, which was followed by a Jack Kenley sacrifice fly.
