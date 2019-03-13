Man arrested in attempted murder, kidnapping

FORREST CITY, AR (KAIT/WREG) - A man is facing kidnapping and attempted murder charges after police say he beat a man and left him for dead.
According to a report from Memphis television station WREG, Joshua Hatley was arrested March 8 by Forrest City police in connection with the case.
Forrest City police told the television station that Hatley and the victim, whose name was not released, had been seen getting into Hatley’s truck at a motel in Forrest City.
Hatley had been seen at a gas station in Parkin earlier that morning with the man, WREG reported.
“A witness came into the gas station around 5 or 6 a.m. and told people inside that a man had fallen out of a truck in the parking lot," police said. “The witness said he believed the man might’ve been drunk. The witness said Hatley acknowledged the man was with him and asked him to help get the man back in the truck. The witness told Hatley he had to get to work, but Hatley bought him some things at the gas station in exchange for his help," police said.
However, the witness noticed something going on, police told the station.
“The witness said he agreed to help, but then realized that the man laying in the parking lot had been severely beaten, bound at hands and feet with electrical wires and zip ties and wrapped in a shower curtain and blanket,” police told WREG.
The victim, who was found in some woods just off Holiday Drive in Forrest City, was taken to a local hospital.
Police later found Hatley at the hotel and noticed blood in the cab of his truck.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.