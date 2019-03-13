Man arrested in attempted murder, kidnapping

“A witness came into the gas station around 5 or 6 a.m. and told people inside that a man had fallen out of a truck in the parking lot," police said. “The witness said he believed the man might’ve been drunk. The witness said Hatley acknowledged the man was with him and asked him to help get the man back in the truck. The witness told Hatley he had to get to work, but Hatley bought him some things at the gas station in exchange for his help," police said.