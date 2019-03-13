Middle school students serve breakfast to law enforcement

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Brookland Middle School students got a chance to give back to others on Wednesday.
Students served breakfast to law enforcement officers from the Brookland Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s office and the Jonesboro Police Department.
Teachers and students began preparing for this breakfast back in February.
Students decorated a classroom as though it were a restaurant, and made posters and signs for the officers.
They said all the hard work they put in was worth it.
Alyssa White, a 6th grader at BMS said, “It means a lot to me, because a lot of officers have died putting in their work to save us and I just hope they know that we appreciate them every day for what they do.”
After the meal, each officer left with a little goodie bag filled with candy and a note from students as a token of their appreciation.
