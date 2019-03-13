Number of rice row crops growing across Arkansas

(KAIT) -Rice is one of the most popular crops grown in the state of Arkansas, but a more popular way to grow the crop is trending across the state.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the number of rice row acres across the state increased from 40,000 acres in 2017 to more than 100,000 acres in 2018.
“Row rice is an emerging production practice for rice that is increasing adoption, but lacks a consensus on production practices,” Chris Henry, associate professor and extension water management engineer with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said.
According to Dr. Jarrod Hardke, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture rice agronomist, row crop rice could put more money in a farmer’s pocket, saving a farmer up to $70 per acres, per season.
This can save farmers hours of labor on their combines and equipment used to harvest the crop.
Saving up to $70 can also have significant results on the state’s economy.
According to the report, Arkansas farmers grew 1.4 million acres of rice in 2018 compared to 1.161 million acres in 2017.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.