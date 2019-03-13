Program bridges the gap between disabilities and the workforce

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A program in Jonesboro is working to place individuals with disabilities in the workforce.
Transitions for Life and Career believes everyone has a purpose and can contribute in the workforce.
On Wednesday, the program brought in high school students to learn more about what the program has to offer.
The founder of Transitions for Life and Career, Mary Broadaway, said her son is the reason why she started the program in the first place.
“This program is based on the fact that I have a son who has special needs,” Broadaway said. “When he approached the end of high school, there were not very many opportunities if he couldn’t get into college and proceed. I knew he was very capable of working.”
Special Education Director for Harrisburg Schools, Crissie Parks, said the nine-week program allows students to work their way through the program with hands-on training and education.
“Everything is presented to them visually and to them so they can hear, see and act with hands on and do these job skills,” Parks said.
The goal of the program is to unite those who have disabilities into mainstream society through competitive employment.
For more information about the Transitions for Life and Careers program, contact Mary Broadaway or Chris Paslay at 870-239-1747.
