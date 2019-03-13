Report: Jonesboro in running for USDA national research headquarters

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Jonesboro area is one of about 70 locations in the United States under consideration for a United States Department of Agriculture national research headquarters, according to a report from content partner Talk Business and Politics.
The work involving bringing the national headquarters for the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, officials have said.
Federal officials originally received requests from nearly 135 applicants in 35 states for the headquarters.
If approved, the project would bring 700 jobs to the area.
The Economic Research Service has a yearly budget of about $85 million, while the National Institute of Food and Agriculture has an almost $800 million budget on a yearly basis.
Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward told Talk Business and Politics last year that state economic development officials, as well as city, county and area and other economic development officials submitted an application for the centers to locate in Jonesboro.
A decision on the headquarters is expected by the end of the year, Talk Business and Politics reported.
