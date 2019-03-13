Risk of strong-severe storms; flu takes deadly toll in AR

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Wednesday, March 13.
Weather Headlines
Skies are cloudy once again this morning but this time with mild, breezy weather.
Temperatures are set to surge into the upper 60s over the next couple days.
Windy conditions may make driving difficult across the Mid-South today and tomorrow.
Additionally, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Making News
The Arkansas Department of Health says more than 60 people in the state have died from the flu.
Police arrested a woman after they say she picked up a couple’s baby at a restaurant and walked away.
For the first time in nearly 25 years, a Region 8 town has received a grant to improve life for its children.
State lawmakers are working to make sure the state’s cash bail system will treat rich and poor people equally.
Starting next week, the drive between Craighead and Greene Counties will be harder for those living near Finch.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.