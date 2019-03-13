Severe storms packing fierce winds expected

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Batten down the hatches and put away your lawn furniture.
Region 8 is once again bracing for strong-to-severe storms packing fierce winds and possible tornadoes.
The storms will roll through between 6 and 10 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan.
They’ll be packing winds of 20 to 30 miles an hour, with gusts up to 40 mph.
The winds will be strong enough to knock out power and topple trees, Vaughan says.
Some storms may have tornadoes.
The severe threat should wind down between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday as most of the rain moves further to our east.
The rains, however, will be followed by fierce southwest winds with gusts up to 40-50 mph.
