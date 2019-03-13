St. Bernards has expanded into Pocahontas for town’s hospital

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - St. Bernards has expanded into Randolph County to now lease Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.
The once called Five Rivers Medical Center is taking on a new name, with a lease agreement with St. Bernards.
The now St. Bernards Five Rivers operates in Pocahontas and has a start to a new beginning.
The Sisters of St. Bernards started the hospital 118 years ago in Pocahontas.
President CEO of St. Bernards Healthcare Chris Barber said this is a homecoming for them to return back to where it all began.
“We’re going to be able to bring new services, new providers to this community and really be an outreach to this region,” Barber said. “This community and our overall goal is to improve quality health for citizens of this area.”
The two groups have joined forces to work together to benefit the town and area, officials said in making in the announcement.
“The big aspect of it, we’ll have a strong, vibrant community hospital here for the residents of this community,” Barber said.
Administrator of St. Bernards and Five Rivers Medical Jeremy Capps said the citizens are happy with the change.
“I interact with the people of the town often, and what I get is just how grateful they are that St. Bernards is here and how excited they are for the series to expand,” Capps said. “They are very welcoming for St. Bernards for being here.”
Through the lease agreement, patients will have access to St. Bernard’s healthcare network of specialists as well.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.