Students promote music education at State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Music filled the Arkansas State Capitol as students across the state joined together to sing.
Parents, students and teachers gathered to celebrate Music In Our Schools on March 13.
The Visual and Performing Arts School in Jonesboro joined other schools across the state, along with the Arkansas Music Educators Association, to advocate for music education.
The Music Director at the VPA Magnet School, Mary Jackson, said it’s a wonderful opportunity for their students to experience where the state’s laws are made.
“It means a lot to see our students perform here at the Capitol," Jackson said. “A lot of our children have never been out of town and many of them have never been in the Capitol building.”
The students joined together with other schools in Arkansas for a choir concert and sang multiple songs.
Fourth grade student Aaden Holder said he enjoyed sharing the importance of music.
“Music is important," Holder said. "Because it’s a part of a great education.”
Mary Jackson said their main goal is to advocate for fine arts in the schools.
