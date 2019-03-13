Town receives first grant geared toward kids in nearly 25 years

O’KEAN, AR (KAIT) - A grant that one Region 8 town received is the first in nearly 25 years that will be geared toward the kids in the community.
O'Kean got a $50,000 grant from Arkansas Parks and Recreation.
The money will be used to redo the entire city park, including new playground equipment, a renovated basketball court, new barbecue pits, and more.
"It's going to be real nice for these kids around here to play in," Alderman Jim Carter said. "We've got several kids here, and I've got grandkids that come out here to our house and every time they come, they want to come out here to the park."
O'Kean Mayor Donna Robertson said everything will be handicap accessible.
Right now, the city is going through the process of re-checking quotes for the equipment and work that will be needed.
Once that is turned back in, they’ll receive the funds and get started on the renovation.
