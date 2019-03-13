Ty Cockfield joins select Arkansas State company with USBWA All-District honor

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The United States Basketball Writers Association has released its 2018-19 Men’s All-District Teams and Arkansas State senior guard Ty Cockfield is a USBWA All-District VII selection.
Cockfield is the fourth player in program history to be recognized by the USBWA which has selected All-District Teams since the 1956-57 season. Cockfield joins Brandon Reed (2009-10), Chico Fletcher (1997-98) and John Tate (1988-89) as USBWA All-District selections from Arkansas State. Voting for USBWA All-District Teams comes from the over 900-plus membership. For each of the nine geographic districts, ten players are selected (11 in the case of ties in the voting) as well as a player and coach of the year. USBWA District VII comprises Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
Cockfield, a second team All-Sun Belt Conference pick, leads the league in scoring at 22.4 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent (230-521) from the field and 35.7 percent (65-182) from 3-point range. He has knocked down 82.5 percent (170-206) at the charity stripe while dishing out 99 assists and snagging 35 steals. He ranks 11th in the conference in field goal percentage and assists per game while ranking second in free throw percentage.
A three-time SBC Player of the Week this season, Cockfield has a league best 21 games with 20 or more points scored, the seventh-most in all of NCAA Division I basketball. His 35 point outing against Louisiana on Senior Day gave him six games of 30 or more points, most in the Sun Belt Conference and seventh-most nationally. Cockfield is among just seven players nationally to average at least 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Cockfield has scored 695 total points this season, most in the Sun Belt Conference and 15th-most nationally. His scoring total ties Adrian Banks (2006-07) for the single-season school record and is the fifth-most points scored by a Sun Belt Conference player since the 1992-93 season. Entering Tuesday’s game at South Alabama, Cockfield is three free throw makes shy of the single-season record of 172 set by J.J. Montgomery in the 2003-04 season.
The USBWA will release its 2018-19 Men's All-America team on Mon., March 18, aliong with the finalists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy (National Player of the Year), Wayman Tisdale Award (National Freshman Player of the Year) and the Henry Iba Award (National Coach of the Year).
A-State opens Sun Belt Conference Tournament play Tuesday at South Alabama. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Mitchell Center. The game will air on ESPN+ and across the EAB/Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.
USBWA All-District VII (TX, AR, LA)
Player of the Year: Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
Coach of the Year: Chris Beard, Texas Tech
Desmond Bane, TCU
Ty Cockfield, Arkansas State
Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
Corey Davis, Houston
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
JaKeenan Gant, Louisiana
Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Daishon Smith, ULM
Tremont Waters, LSU
