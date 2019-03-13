Ty Cockfield joins select Arkansas State company with USBWA All-District honor

Cockfield is the fourth player in program history to be recognized by the USBWA which has selected All-District Teams since the 1956-57 season. Cockfield joins Brandon Reed (2009-10), Chico Fletcher (1997-98) and John Tate (1988-89) as USBWA All-District selections from Arkansas State. Voting for USBWA All-District Teams comes from the over 900-plus membership. For each of the nine geographic districts, ten players are selected (11 in the case of ties in the voting) as well as a player and coach of the year. USBWA District VII comprises Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.