Woman arrested after taking baby from couple at restaurant

HARRISON, AR (KAIT/KY3) -A mother spoke out Tuesday after police arrested a woman who reportedly took her baby from her at a restaurant.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KY3, a woman and her husband were celebrating their anniversary with their two-month-old daughter Briella.
The mother, Jolynn Cross, said a woman approached the table and while she didn’t know her, she thought her husband knew her as a distant family relative.
“So she lifted up the car seat canopy thing and was looking at her. Well, my husband went to the restroom,” Cross said. “Started bouncing her, comforting her like she knew her, knew us. She sat down in front of me at the table, and this was about the time my husband was coming back, and she was kissing her on her head and on her cheek.”
It was then that both Cross and her husband realized neither knew who the woman was.
“It went from transitioning to someone I thought I knew to someone I had no idea who was touching or kissing my baby. It was like slow motion,” Cross said.
After Cross questioned the woman, the woman rushed back to her table.
“That’s when I followed her behind, and she sat down. And I tried to get her away from her, and I said, ‘Please give me my baby,’” Cross said. “And she did this and held her tighter, and I was like, ‘Please just give me my baby back.’ And that’s when I had to pull her away from her.”
Once police arrived, they arrested 30-year-old Brittni McNeill.
According to a police report, McNeill’s husband was shocked and said McNeill was not taking her medications for bipolar disorder.
Police charged McNeill with interference with child custody, a felony, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
