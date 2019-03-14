Arkansas Art Mobile makes stop in Region 8

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR (KAIT) - If you’re looking for a fun activity in Region 8, you might want to stop by Cherokee Village Friday.
The Arkansas Art Center Artmobile has been stationed in the area this week, one of only two travelling art exhibits in the country.
Cherokee Village Director of Placemaking Graycen Bigger said the art mobile is a great, free way to involve kids and local communities in learning about art.
“Anytime you can bring something that’s different and exciting, especially for kids, people rally around it and this is such a unique space,” said Bigger.
The theme for this year’s art mobile is “Who, What, Wear” and is centered around fashion.
Cherokee Village has already had over 500 people visit the exhibit this week.
It’s last day in town will be Friday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and is free to the public.
If you’re interested in having the Artmobile come to your town, you can find the application on the Arkansas Art Center’s website here.
