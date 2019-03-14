Austin Cook & Andrew Landry making highlights at The Players

Austin Cook & Andrew Landry making highlights at The Players
Source: Golf Channel
March 14, 2019 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 5:11 PM

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL (KAIT) - A pair of Razorbacks are making highlights on one of the biggest stages in golf.

Austin Cook birdied 3 of his first 4 holes on Thursday but carded 5 bogeys. The Jonesboro native entered his final hole +2 on the day but he would finish even par.

He holed out from the bunker for eagle on the par 5 9th hole. Cook fired 72 in the opening round.

Andrew Landry birdied 3 holes on his first 9, including the most famous par 3 in golf. Landry dialed in at the island green 17th, his tee shot landed within 5 feet. But he two bogeys and a double on his final 9, he’s +1 with 2 holes to play.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.