Brookland PD warning community following rash of car break-ins

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - A rash of car break-ins in Brookland has officials warning citizens.
And as the Brookland Police Department continues to investigate the crimes, they ask that anyone with surveillance cameras in those areas to come forward.
Detective Zack Purrington said there have been 10 to 15 car break-ins reported in the last two weeks.
"Right now, we believe they're all interconnected," Purrington said.
All of them happened in three specific areas of town, including the apartments on Brookland Street, the Brookland Hills Subdivision, and near Lynch Street.
"What they're doing is, they're only going for unlocked vehicles," Purrington said.
From purses, to cash, to guns, Brookland police are urging the public to take all valuables out of their cars.
"If you absolutely have to leave an item in your vehicle, keep it out of view, put it in the trunk," Purrington said. "Put a blanket over it, just something where somebody can't see it and think of it as a target of opportunity."
As the investigation into those break-ins continue, police want to hear from anyone in those areas who might have seen something suspicious or who have surveillance cameras on their property.
"People may have already watched their own, but there may be something that we will notice, that we're looking specifically for, that they don't know about," Purrington said. "That may help us out on a case, that may develop a lead, that may solve the entire case."
Anyone with information can call Brookland City Hall at 870-935-0538.
