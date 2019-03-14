GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman suffers 100s of bites in dog attack

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman is recovering after she says a pack of dogs attacked her.
The 27-year-old St. Francis County woman was walking home Friday afternoon when, according to a report from WREG-TV in Memphis, about 10 dogs surrounded her.
The animals dragged the woman behind a home, biting, and ripping off some of her clothing.
“I think I made it up one or two more times to get to my phone, and they kept dragging me back behind the trailer so they could eat me,” she said. “They were literally eating me alive.”
The victim suffered more than 200 bites in the attack.
The woman’s mother said her daughter had more dog bites than the doctor could count.
A woman driving by heard her screams for help and chased the dogs away.
A family identified as the dogs’ owners told WREG they did not know anything about the attack and suggested it might have been coyotes.
Deputies with the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office spoke with the owners but, because it is not illegal to have unleashed dogs in the county, did not cite them with any crime.
