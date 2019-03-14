Hep A bill filed in state House

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A bill that would seek to require employees of food service establishments to be immunized or vaccinated against Hepatitis A was filed Thursday at the State Capitol.
House Bill 1823, sponsored by Rep. Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro), would seek to create rules on the issue.
“An employee of a food service establishment shall have an immuniziation or vaccination against Hepatitis A and appropriate boosters as a condition of employment at a food service establishment,” the bill noted. “An employee of a food service establishment who has been previously immunized or vaccinated against Hepatitis A is not required to undergo additional vaccination if the employee provides proof of the immunization or vaccination.”
Under the bill, the requirements would not apply to pregnant women or an individual “who objects on medical, religious, or philosophical grounds and provides documentation.”
The records would be available to the Arkansas Department of Health or the department’s investigators upon request.
An individual or food service establishment that violates the law could face between a $50 to $250 fine, while each day of a violation after notification would constitute a separate offense, according to the bill.
“Failure to comply with this section may result in civil and administrative penalties or sanctions, including without limitation or revocation of a license,” the bill noted.
