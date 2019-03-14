Work being done on Highway 14 going toward Mountain View

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A major highway leading toward Mountain View may be closed due to problems on the roadway, state highway officials said Thursday.
ARDOT Public Information Officer Danny Straessle said crews have been working all day on Highway 14, seeking to stabilize it by putting down asphalt.
Straessle said the situation is similar to Highway 23 in Northwest Arkansas, the so-called Pig Trail, leading to Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas. The road there sees rain a lot as well as washouts, with crews working to repair the road.
According to a post on the Independence County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Highway 14 going toward Mountain View will soon be closed due to the highway sliding down.
ArDOT will be putting up signs at Locust Grove and at Mountain View, telling travelers about the change.
Also, a post on the Batesville Fire Department’s Facebook page noted that Highway 14 (Mountain View Road) is closed until further notice.
That post went on to say that traffic is being rerouted through Highway 5 in Cleburne County.
