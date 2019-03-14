Highway 14 near Oil Trough now open after power line down

OIL TROUGH, AR (KAIT) - An area east of Highway 14 in Independence County was closed Wednesday after a power pole fell onto a vehicle, according to iDriveArkansas.com.
The website noted that the eastbound, outside lane east of Highway 122 was closed.
However, the roadway was open by 8 p.m. March 13.
According to Arkansas State Police, a box truck was going east on Highway 14 in the Simmons Lane when the power line fell on the vehicle around 4 p.m. March 13.
No injuries were reported and Entergy and state highway crews were working in the area on the issue.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.