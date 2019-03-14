Highway 14 near Oil Trough now open after power line down

A downed power line caused problems for motorists along Highway 14 in Independence County. No injuries were reported after a power pole fell onto a vehicle.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 13, 2019 at 7:57 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 8:06 PM

OIL TROUGH, AR (KAIT) - An area east of Highway 14 in Independence County was closed Wednesday after a power pole fell onto a vehicle, according to iDriveArkansas.com.

The website noted that the eastbound, outside lane east of Highway 122 was closed.

However, the roadway was open by 8 p.m. March 13.

According to Arkansas State Police, a box truck was going east on Highway 14 in the Simmons Lane when the power line fell on the vehicle around 4 p.m. March 13.

No injuries were reported and Entergy and state highway crews were working in the area on the issue.

