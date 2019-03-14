Lyon guard Ali Tucker named a Academic All-American

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
Lyon College women’s basketball senior guard, Ali Tucker, was selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team. She is one of 10 players to earn All-America honors. Five student-athletes were selected to each the first and second teams. Tucker is the first player in Lyon College women’s basketball history to earn Google Cloud Academic All-America accolades.
Tucker has a 4.00 grade-point average and is a biology major. She is a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-District team selection.
Tucker helped the Scots to a 77-73 win in the First Round of the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship last night against Vanguard in Billings, Mont., and a 25-7 record. This season, Tucker is averaging 10.4 points per game and leads the Scots with 82 made three-pointers. She currently ranks third in the NAIA in three-point field goal percentage (45.6-percent). Tucker holds the LyonCollege women’s basketball record for career three-pointers made and became the 20th member of the 1,000-Point Club in program history earlier this season.
2018-19 Academic All-America® Women's Basketball Team – NAIA
FIRST TEAM
Name School Yr. GPA Major
Maya Ah You Dias Eastern Oregon University Sr. 3.67 Psychology
Nicole Buckingham (2) Lawrence Technological University Sr. 3.98 Biomedical Engineering
Madison Egr Midland University Sr. 4 Elementary Education
Kara Gerka University of Saint Francis (Ind.) Jr. 4 Physicians Assistant
Kendall Knapke (2) Indiana Institute of Technology Sr. 4 Accounting & Business Management
SECOND TEAM
Name School Yr. GPA Major
Kendall Bradbury Taylor University Sr. 3.52 Exercise Science
Erika Feenstra Dordt College So. 3.98 Exercise Science
Sarah Miller Ave Maria University Jr. 3.89 Accounting
Madison Sickles Grand View University Sr. 4 Elementary Education
Ali Tucker Lyon College Sr. 4 Biology
Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Kendall Knapke, Indiana Institue of Technology
(2) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® NAIA second team selection in 2017-18
