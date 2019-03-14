Lyon guard Ali Tucker named a Academic All-American

Tucker helped the Scots to a 77-73 win in the First Round of the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship last night against Vanguard in Billings, Mont., and a 25-7 record. This season, Tucker is averaging 10.4 points per game and leads the Scots with 82 made three-pointers. She currently ranks third in the NAIA in three-point field goal percentage (45.6-percent). Tucker holds the LyonCollege women’s basketball record for career three-pointers made and became the 20th member of the 1,000-Point Club in program history earlier this season.