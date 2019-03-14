Lyon women’s basketball advances to 2nd Round of NAIA Tournament

Both teams came out hot from the field right from the start on Wednesday night. Ali Tucker started off the night with back-to-back triples for the Scots before Madison Riley found her way in the scoring column as the duo combined for the first 16 points for Lyon. The Scots took a 16-14 lead over the Lions with 3:15 left in the first quarter after a jumper by Riley. Samantha French added a bucket on the next possession for the Scots before a three-pointer by Marleigh Dodson extended the Scots’ lead to 21-14. Vanguard ended the quarter with two buckets to cut the deficit to 21-19.