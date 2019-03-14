64 mph winds topple power poles on I-555, causing crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Storms packing wind gusts up to 64 miles per hour knocked down power poles along Interstate 555 in Jonesboro, causing at least one crash.
Jonesboro E911 reports several power poles toppled near the Washington Avenue exit, leading to a crash.
No word at this time as to injuries. Motorists are urged to avoid this area, if possible, and yield to responding emergency vehicles.
We have a reporter on the way to the crash scene and will update this story as more details become available.
According to the National Weather Service, at the height of the storm the Jonesboro Municipal Airport recorded 64 mph wind gusts.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, says several streets are flooded in southeast and downtown Jonesboro.
He also reported power lines down on the west side of town.
Other crashes reported:
6:43 a.m. County Road 937: Brookland school bus in ditch. No children on the bus. Driver reported to be okay.
7:12 a.m. County Road 905: Vehicle in the ditch.
