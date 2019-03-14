Police cracking down on traffic violations in school zones

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT/WHBQ) - Police officers in West Memphis are cracking down on drivers who violate school zone laws, but due to manpower, officers cannot be at every school.
According to CNN content partner WHBQ, police said drivers disobeying school zone laws has been an increasing problem.
The only schools in the district that have school resource officers at the three junior high schools and West Memphis High School.
“When I was coming to school today, somebody darted out and not waiting for a child to come across,” Darrel Anthony said.
According to West Memphis police, more than 10 people have been cited for traffic violations in school zone in the past two days.
