Police train for child abduction scenarios

MAYFLOWER, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas could lead the country in the readiness of responding to child abductions.
Little Rock television station KARK reports numerous law enforcement agencies went through the final training this week to be a “Child Abduction Response Team”, or CART.
Each agency and person has a different job linked to the bigger goal of finding the child.
In a drill, dozens of officials use intelligence to find a child that has been taken.
Criminal Justice Institute Director Dr. Cheryl May says that while this is only a drill, they remember cases from the past.
It includes the case of Morgan Nick, who vanished from a ball field in Alma in 1995.
“I think Morgan is in all of our hearts every day and we want to make sure we can do everything for every child in this state,” said Dr. May.
Several state, county, and local law enforcement agencies play a role, from the command center to the crime scene, in the drill.
After the training, Arkansas will be the first state in the country to have child abduction response teams in all parts of the state.
