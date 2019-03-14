Report: Cotton farmers to get nearly $463,000 due to work eradicating boll weevils

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - The cotton farmers from around the state will be receiving a little extra money this spring after a state committee agreed to provide a $1 per acre refund after working to help eliminate boll weevils.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the Arkansas Agriculture Department Plant Board accepted a proposal this week from the state’s Boll Weevil Committee on the issue.
The nearly $463,000 refund, which will be given by the end of April, is due to assessments that were collected during the 2018 farming season from the Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation.
“The refund is due to the BWEF being able to operate under budget and the success of the foundation in eradicating boll weevils in Arkansas since 2006,” Talk Business & Politics reported.
Copyright 2019 KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS. All rights reserved.