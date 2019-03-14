Searcy City Council passes A&P tax

SEARCY, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Searcy will be adopting a new advertising and promotions tax, with officials saying it will provide the city the funding to build for the future.
It comes after the city has opened new businesses and has won a national competition to star in Small Business Revolution.
“The environment right now is such that there’s such an excitement and people want to see this city progress,” City Councilman Chris Howell told television station KARK. “We need the funds to continue the momentum.”
The tax will implement a three-percent A&P tax on lodging and hotels.
It will put a one-percent tax on prepared food.
Howell says the tax will be used to advertise and promote Searcy, but also to improve parks and recreation and ultimately grow the population.
The tax will take effect on June 1.
