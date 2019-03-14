St. Francis County looking to build new jail

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, AR (KAIT/WHBQ) - St. Francis County officials are working to get a new jail that would house more inmates.
According to CNN content partner WHBQ in Memphis, Sheriff Bobby May said the proposal being drafted would add a one-cent sales tax which would help fund the new jail.
The current jail does not meet jail standards set by the state and will be shut down next year, if a new one is not built.
“If a county has to take prisoners to other counties across the state, you are taking about financially bankrupting the county because we have to pay for that,” May said.
The proposal would have to go on the ballot, so voters can decide on the increase.
