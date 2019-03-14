Superintendent: District going back to the drawing board following millage increase fail

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A proposed millage increase for the Greene County Tech School District failed Tuesday, Region 8 News first reported Tuesday night.
It’s the second time in as many years.
Now, Superintendent Gene Weeks said it's back to the drawing board for the school district.
He said there won’t be any changes due to the measure failing. The district will function as it always has.
Weeks is just disappointed they won't be able to make major progress quickly.
"This was an opportunity for us to really move GCT forward, especially as far as facilities, concerning safety, and the day-to-day safety with the resource officers," Weeks said. "So, that was just disappointing we weren't going to be able to get better quicker."
Right now, the district doesn’t have plans to try another millage increase.
Weeks said their main focus is still giving kids the best education possible.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.