Town starting roadwork after year-long wait

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR (KAIT) - After over a year of waiting for funding on a grant, one Region 8 city should see progress on some roads soon.
Cherokee Village was awarded a $250,000 grant in January 2018 for paving some busy roads in the area.
The Street Aid Grant is awarded to cities through a committee and funded through ARDOT.
Mayor Russell Stokes said they’ve been waiting for ARDOT to have the funding to officially start the work.
Now, over a year later, residents should finally start seeing some progress in the heavily traveled area of town.
“It’s a little over a mile, but it’s an area, it’s Iroquois Circle, Sequoyah Ridge Road, part of Hiawatha Drive and Pontiac Drive out to the city limits,” said Stokes.
Mayor Stokes said the city will have to pay around $5,000 to finish the project.
He said they’re waiting to hear from the asphalt company for an official start date, but said it should be sometime this spring.
