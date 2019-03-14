Traffic stop turned promposal

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -A traffic stop turned into a magical night for one young Region 8 resident.
Seniors Josh Jarvis and Brittany Sloan were driving down the road with friends on March 13 when they were pulled over by Harrisburg police Chief Roderick Moore and Officer Nick Rorie.
The officers asked for Josh’s license and registration, then stated there was a problem and invited him to get out of the vehicle.
Unbeknownst to Brittany, there was an undercover mission underway.
Josh had contacted law enforcement earlier, asking for their help with a promposal.
While Brittany stood outside the vehicle, thinking Josh was in some kind of trouble, he pulled his promposal sign out of the backseat of the police squad car.
Then he walked towards Brittany with his sign asking if she would go to prom with him.
Ask you can tell from the heartwarming video she said yes, making this “mission impossible” a success.
