Traffic stop turned promposal

Traffic stop turned promposal
Harrisburg officers help senior pull off a promposal
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 14, 2019 at 11:40 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 11:40 AM

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -A traffic stop turned into a magical night for one young Region 8 resident.

Seniors Josh Jarvis and Brittany Sloan were driving down the road with friends on March 13 when they were pulled over by Harrisburg police Chief Roderick Moore and Officer Nick Rorie.

The officers asked for Josh’s license and registration, then stated there was a problem and invited him to get out of the vehicle.

Unbeknownst to Brittany, there was an undercover mission underway.

Josh had contacted law enforcement earlier, asking for their help with a promposal.

While Brittany stood outside the vehicle, thinking Josh was in some kind of trouble, he pulled his promposal sign out of the backseat of the police squad car.

The Harrisburg Police Department proudly assisted one of our High school students in asking this young lady to Harrisburg 2019 Senior Prom. It was an amazing surprise for this young lady!

Posted by Harrisburg Police Department on Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Then he walked towards Brittany with his sign asking if she would go to prom with him.

Ask you can tell from the heartwarming video she said yes, making this “mission impossible” a success.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.