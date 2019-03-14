Trio tries to enter U.S. illegally on a jet ski, gets stuck in ice

(CNN) - Authorities say a woman on a jet ski tried to enter the U.S. illegally on Wednesday, but she got stuck in ice.
The Grand Island Fire Company, north of Buffalo on the Canadian border, say the woman and two others were trying to cross over from Canada. But they became stranded just off Beaver Island State Park.
Firefighters had to use a special rescue craft to reach her. Known as a Rapid Deployment Craft, it is a “fast-response, ice rescue craft that surrounds the rescuers in an ultra-buoyant and protective inflated perimeter, which allows firefighters to quickly reach a victim and safely retrieve them from the ice or cold water, even if the ice breaks as rescues are attempted.”
The two others who were with her made it to shore.
All three were later evaluated by paramedics, before U.S. Customs and Border Protection and state police took over.
Grand Island is located on the Niagara river, just south of Niagara Falls.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.