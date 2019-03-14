“Unsafe” Walnut Ridge eyesore now just a pile of rubble

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - A dangerous eyesore in downtown Walnut Ridge is now just a pile of rubble.
This week crews demolished the Rogers, Mullen and Steele Building, located at the intersection of Abbey Road and West Elm.
The city council voted earlier this month during an emergency meeting to raze it after the structure had fallen into disrepair.
Mayor Charles Snapp said it posed a threat to the safety of citizens.
To prevent injuries, the city shut down a section of Abbey Road between West Main and West Elm Streets.
He told Region 8 News that all three owners of the property agreed it was time for it to come down.
The owners paid for the demolition.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.