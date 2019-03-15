A-State professor is remembered

“Roy was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger,” Hanrahan said. “He was committed to Arkansas State, the Physical Therapy Program and the education of all the students seeking those degrees. He absolutely LOVED students and the PT profession. Long after students graduated, they would still stay in touch with Roy and he would remember every one of them. There was always a smile on his face, a note of positive cheer from his mouth or a query to see if you needed help with anything and an energy that was contagious. Even after his cancer diagnosis, those traits remained. He was a remarkable example of living life to the fullest despite all odds. His spirit was still evident even in his final days. We learned so much from Roy through his journey and we will be forever grateful.”