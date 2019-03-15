Arkansas State junior Zan Luka Stirn named Sun Belt Golfer of the Week

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The nation’s 90th ranked NCAA Division I player, Arkansas State junior Zan Luka Stirn was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week on Thursday for the second time this season and fourth time of his career.
Stirn most recently earned the honor after collecting his third career individual championship to lead the 18th-ranked Red Wolves to their third tournament title of the season at the Border Olympics earlier this week. Also taking top individual honors this season at the Lone Star Invitational, Stirn picked up his fourth top-three finish of the year.
The Kranj, Slovenia native ended the Border Olympics with a career-best 204 that featured a second-round 65, which was also the lowest single-round total of his career. He opened play with a 68 and carded a 71 for the final round as he finished three strokes ahead of runner-up Cody Burrows of Oral Roberts.
Stirn holds a team-best 71.37 stroke average, which also ranks third in the Sun Belt Conference. He is a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection and earned the league’s Freshman and Newcomer of the Year awards in 2017.
A-State has now had three players earn the Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Week award eight times under head coach Mike Hagen, who is currently in his fourth season at A-State.
The Red Wolves have won two of their last three tournaments this season and finished among the top three teams in five of seven outings on the year. They next compete in the Lake Charles (La.) Invitational March 18-19.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.