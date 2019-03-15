Arkansas State names Desmond Lindsey running backs coach

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson has announced that Desmond Lindsey, who has 14 years of experience coaching at the collegiate level, has been named the Red Wolves’ running backs coach.
Lindsey comes to Arkansas State after most recently spending the 2018 season as the wide receivers coach at Memphis, where helped lead the Tigers to an eight-win campaign and an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl. Memphis ended his lone season with the program ranked fourth in the nation in total offense (523.1 ypg) and seventh in scoring offense (42.9 ppg).
Lindsey tutored Second Team All-American Athletic Conference wideout Damonte Coxie, who finished the season ranked 16th in country in receiving yards (1,174). Coxie caught 72 passes on the year and posted seven receiving touchdowns.
Lindsey went to Memphis after spending the previous two seasons on the staff at Southern Miss. In 2016, Lindsey coached the tight ends and helped the Golden Eagles earn a New Orleans Bowl berth. In 2017, he moved to coaching the wide receivers, helping junior wideout Korey Robertson to a breakout year. Robertson had 72 catches for 1,070 yards, 11 touchdowns and five 100-yard receiving games. Robertson’s 11 touchdown receptions were tied for eighth nationally. Robertson signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.
Lindsey began his coaching career as the wide receivers coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. There, he helped the Bulldogs to the 2005 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) South Division championship and also coached two wide receivers to MACJC all-state honors.
He left the Bulldogs to become the wide receivers coach at the University of Arkansas-Monticello. At UAM, he helped the Tigers to their first NCAA playoffs appearance in 34 seasons and mentored three of the Gulf South Conference’s top-10 receivers in 2007.
In 2008, Lindsey joined the staff at West Alabama (UWA). He spent six seasons on the staff at UWA, including the last three as assistant head coach, before joining the staff at West Georgia (UWG) in 2014.
At UWA, Lindsey led the recruiting efforts for a team that led the Gulf South Conference in scoring offense (49.5), total offense (539.1), total defense (338.5), rushing offense (305.1), rushing defense (127.1) and pass efficiency (182.9). He mentored seven all-conference receivers, including Gerald Worsham, who became UWA’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards.
Lindsey also mentored Seth Roberts, who is currently playing for the Oakland Raiders, for two seasons at UWA. In his last three seasons at UWA, the program posted a record of 25-11 with two conference titles.
Lindsey went to UWG as the assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2014. That fall, the Wolves made their deepest playoff run in the program’s NCAA Division II history, advancing all the way to the semifinals before falling to eventual champs CSU-Pueblo.
In 2015, the Wolves posted a 12-2 record and shared the Gulf South title with North Alabama. The Wolves again made the semifinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs (falling to eventual champs Northwest Missouri State).
Lindsey has twice been selected to participate in the Bill Walsh NFL Coaches Fellowship Program, working with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009 and with the Tennessee Titans in 2013. In 2012, he was one of 30 coaches from an NCAA school selected to participate in the NFL/NCAA Football Academy in Dallas. That academy provides 30 college coaches and coaches from 30 NFL teams with development and networking opportunities to enhance their chances at success in the football coaching industry. Lindsey published Defeating Press Coverage for Your Wide Receivers by Gridiron Strategies in 2011.
Lindsey received his both his bachelor’s (2004) and master’s (2009) degrees from West Alabama. Desmond and his wife, Sherita, have two daughters – Deja Moffett and Khloe Lindsey.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.