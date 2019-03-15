Arkansas State names Desmond Lindsey running backs coach

Lindsey has twice been selected to participate in the Bill Walsh NFL Coaches Fellowship Program, working with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009 and with the Tennessee Titans in 2013. In 2012, he was one of 30 coaches from an NCAA school selected to participate in the NFL/NCAA Football Academy in Dallas. That academy provides 30 college coaches and coaches from 30 NFL teams with development and networking opportunities to enhance their chances at success in the football coaching industry. Lindsey published Defeating Press Coverage for Your Wide Receivers by Gridiron Strategies in 2011.