Best Weekend of Weather Since Early February

The past few weekends have been rough with winter-like temperatures or rain but not this weekend! We’ll be completely dry though temperatures will still be on the cooler side especially in the morning. We start off in the mid-30s before warming to the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. Our dry weather continues into next week with only a few sprinkles and light showers on Wednesday and Thursday morning. We stay mostly in the 50s next week but 60s are possible by later in the week. Enjoy the break from the rain!