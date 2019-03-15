Caruthersville native pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

Ricks was sentenced to 5 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and ordered to repay more than $6,000 to the Medicaid program.
Ricks claimed to be providing in-home personal care services to a Medicaid recipient. Between January 2015 and May 2015, Ricks completed timesheets detailing personal care services that she claimed to provide to a particular Medicaid recipient. However, Ricks did not provide the in-home personal care services because the Medicaid recipient was not at home, but incarcerated.
An investigation, which included jailhouse phone calls, revealed that Ricks and the Medicaid recipient cooperated to deceive both Rick’s healthcare employer and the State of Missouri about the recipient’s incarcerated status.
Felicia Ricks pleaded guilty to causing the submission of 161 individual false claims for in-home personal care services.
Her conduct resulted in a loss of $6,021.09 from the Medicaid program.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.