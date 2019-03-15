County judges want permanent gate for flood-prone road

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - For years, a stretch of highway has been a danger to drivers during flooding season.
Now, county judges are asking the Arkansas Department of Transportation for help to keep everyone safe.
The stretch of road on Highway 37, near Elgin, floods every year and just as often drivers ignore the barricades put up.
In February, one motorist died after being swept away by floodwaters.
Now, the Jackson and Independence County judges are turning to ARDOT to work on a more permanent solution to ensure safety during floods.
“We are seeking to get a gate that can be locked to keep people from the right-of-way and the highway during those periods of time,” Independence County Judge Robert Griffin told Region 8 News.
The judges have sent a letter to the ARDOT District 5 office and they are now waiting for it to go through a process.
Judge Griffin said that the gate would be a way to assure that people stay away from the flooded areas.
