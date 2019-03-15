Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 15, 2019 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 10:38 AM

UTAH (KAIT/NBC News) - Utah senator Mitt Romney celebrated his 72nd birthday Tuesday.

His staff brought him a cake made out of Twinkies.

The republican used a unique method to blow out the candles.

Because he has a cold and didn't want to spread germs, he blew each candle out one by one.

At one point, Romney appeared to realize the one-at-a-time approach may not have been the best idea.

Eventually, the candles were extinguished and Romney shared the Twinkie cake with staffers.

