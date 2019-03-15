HS baseball/softball roundup (3/14)

By Chris Hudgison | March 14, 2019 at 11:05 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 11:05 PM

Valley View swept Pocahontas Thursday in baseball & softball matchups. The Blazers had Redskins had a 15-14 slugfest, while the Lady Blazers moved to 7-0 with a 16-0 victory.

More baseball and softball scores are below.

HS Baseball (3/14)

Valley View 15, Pocahontas 14

Mountain Home 10, Paragould 0

Mountain Home 12, Paragould 0

Riverside 7, Melbourne 6

Mammoth Spring 5, Ridgefield Christian 1

Riverview 18, Cedar Ridge 5

Hazen 8, Marked Tree 7

HS Softball (3/14)

Valley View 16, Pocahontas 0

Paragould 4, Mountain Home 1

Mountain Home 13, Paragould 9

Westside 11, Highland 0

Tuckerman 19, Hillcrest 13

Palestine-Wheatley 10, Cave City 0

McCrory 4, EPC 2

Bay 7, Marmaduke 3

Corning 10, Piggott 0

Batesville 14, Blytheville 4

