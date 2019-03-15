HS baseball/softball roundup (3/14)

Valley View swept Pocahontas Thursday in baseball & softball matchups. The Blazers had Redskins had a 15-14 slugfest, while the Lady Blazers moved to 7-0 with a 16-0 victory.
More baseball and softball scores are below.
HS Baseball (3/14)
Mountain Home 10, Paragould 0
Mountain Home 12, Paragould 0
Riverside 7, Melbourne 6
Mammoth Spring 5, Ridgefield Christian 1
Riverview 18, Cedar Ridge 5
Hazen 8, Marked Tree 7
HS Softball (3/14)
Paragould 4, Mountain Home 1
Mountain Home 13, Paragould 9
Westside 11, Highland 0
Tuckerman 19, Hillcrest 13
Palestine-Wheatley 10, Cave City 0
McCrory 4, EPC 2
Bay 7, Marmaduke 3
Corning 10, Piggott 0
Batesville 14, Blytheville 4
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.