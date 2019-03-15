In-state tuition for DREAMers, Marshallese advances to AR House

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas House will soon discuss a bill about in-state tuition that could benefit several high schoolers in the Natural State, including recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
According to the Arkansas State Legislature’s website, HB1684 passed in the House Education Committee on Thursday afternoon.
It now heads to the full house floor.
Region 8 News reported on March 7 that HB1684 states students living in Arkansas for at least 3 years, and will graduate from a public or private high school inside the state, should qualify for in-state tuition.
The institution they seek would have to be supported by the state for the rule to apply.
The bill also qualifies individuals who get their G.E.D. and live in the state for the same amount of time.
Representative Megan Godfrey showed support on Twitter for Representative Dan Douglas who sponsored the bill.
Godfrey serves the Springdale area of which, according to DATAUSA, 37% of the population is Hispanic and 6.6% is Hawaiian.
In her tweet of support, she references the Marshallese community in Springdale, which the Arkansas Educational Television Network said is believed to be the largest in the continental United States.
