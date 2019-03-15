Jonesboro man acquitted of murder; charged with arson, abuse of corpse

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man accused of shooting a Bono man then setting his truck on fire over a $50 debt has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.
According to online court records, a Craighead County jury found Dakota Cantwell, 22, of Jonesboro not guilty for last year’s murder of Jimmy Don Doyle.
However, they did find him guilty of arson and abuse of a corpse.
The jury recommended that Cantwell be sentenced to five years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for the arson charge, and six years for the abuse of a corpse charge. They also recommended the terms be served consecutively.
On May 2, 2018, Jonesboro police found Doyle’s body inside a burnt out vehicle on Deer Lake Road. An autopsy revealed he had been shot once in the head before being set on fire.
During the investigation, according to the affidavit, detectives learned Doyle owed Cantwell $50.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and update it when the judge sentences Cantwell.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.