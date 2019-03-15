Little Rock ICE officer accused of forging signatures on arrest warrants

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Findings released by CNN on Wednesday profiled former Little Rock-based ICE deportation officer Brent Oxley.
Oxley was terminated after being accused of forging supervisor signatures on arrest warrants for undocumented immigrants.
Little Rock television station KARK reports that Oxley told CNN that he would look through jail rosters searching “for people who might be deportable” before working on an arrest warrant.
Oxley alleged that he was not the only officer doing so.
Rosa Velazquez is an immigrant who works as the Advocacy Director for Arkansas United.
She says the alleged ICE misconduct affects the organization that she works for.
“We can definitely attest that they are a rogue organization doing whatever they think they can and getting away with it,” Velazquez told KARK.
A spokesman for ICE told CNN that ICE leaders are not aware of any widespread confusion or instances of improperly issued warrants.
