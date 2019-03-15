Master Gardeners prepare for upcoming plant sale; tips and season best sellers

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Spring will soon be here and Master Gardeners are preparing for their upcoming plant sale.
Master Gardener in White County, Carl Nutter, said the plant sale gives people a chance to buy local at a good price.
“We’re planting plugs, tomatoes, peppers, and we got in 1,800 plants today," Nutter said.
Another Master Gardener in White County, Vince Henderson, shares his tips on when is the best time to plant.
“We get a late freeze normally the first week of April," Henderson said. "So, you really don’t want to plant very many plants until after the first week of April.”
Agriculture Educator at Searcy High School, Addison Safley, said they partner with the Master Gardeners and it’s nice to have them come to the greenhouse located at the school and work with the students.
“Another thing they enjoy is getting to see them plant seeds, plugs in this case," Safley said. "And get to watch and observe those plants through the growth and changes they go through.”
White Co. Extension Agent for University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Sherri Sanders, shares some of the best sellers this time of the year.
“There’s a real push right now for folks that want to establish pollinator friendly gardens at home or in their property," Sanders said. “So we try to showcase a lot of those host and nectar plants and have those available.”
Sanders said some of the plants include huskers, cherry red tomatoes, ornamentals, container grown plants, ivy’s, dusty miller, and a variety that is requested and disease resistant.
Sanders also said the proceeds from the plant sale will go toward scholarships for local area students interested in agriculture.
The plant sale will be April 13 at the Carmichael Community Center in Searcy.
